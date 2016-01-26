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worm's eyeview of white and black concrete building
Tiled skyscraper facade
A map marker
New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 26, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
city
building
blue
architecture
work
gradient
grey
window
company
skyscraper
nyc
clear sky
modern
perspective
looking up
new york
united states
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