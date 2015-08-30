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Caitlin Oriel
coriel
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worms eyeview of buildings during daytime
terracotta wall windows rome
A map marker
Rome, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSC-W150
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
summer
clouds
italy
rome
window
europe
frame
apartment
windows
prison
brick
transparent
transparent background
courtyard
exterior
symmetrical
skylight
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