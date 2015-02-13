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Yuriy Trubitsyn
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worm's-eye view photography of white tower
Suspension Bridge Cables
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, FinePix X100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
architecture
clouds
cloud
white
blue sky
bridge
engineering
pillar
cable
wires
wire
column
suspension bridge
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