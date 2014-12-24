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Changyu Hu
charliehu
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worm's eye-view photography of gray high-rise building
criss cross skyscraper wall
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 24, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
black
architecture
white
grey
urban
industrial
skyscraper
modern
tower
perspective
grayscale
angles
angular
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