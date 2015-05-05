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Jeff Hendricks
jthendricks
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worm's-eye view photography of building
Ominous skyscraper
A map marker
164 E Lake Service St, Chicago, IL 60601, USA, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
cloud
grey
urban
fog
skyline
skyscraper
structure
tower
usa
chicago
united states
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