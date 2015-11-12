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Willie Shaw
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worm's eye view photography of bridge
10th Street Bridge Ground
A map marker
10th Street Bridge, Pittsburgh, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5500
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
road
clouds
bridge
yellow
cityscape
sunshine
sunlight
floor
line
structure
perspective
flare
center
sun ray
middle
sunray
sunflare
lensflare
united states
Creative Commons images
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