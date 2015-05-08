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JULIAN ALEXANDER
santaana_photography
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worm's-eye view photography of blue concrete building under clear blue sky
Skyscraper spire
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
architecture
construction
night
grey
corporate
window
glass
urban
futuristic
skyscraper
structure
tower
exterior
city buildings
high
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