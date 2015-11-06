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Carl Nenzen Loven
archduk3
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worm's eye view of white and green building
windows modernist building
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Hasselblad, 503CW
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
grey
blue sky
window
film
glass
san francisco
windows
film photography
outdoors
modern
lines
geometry
looking up
analogue photography
parking garage
closeup
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