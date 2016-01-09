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Wil Stewart
wilstewart3
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worm's-eye view of tree covered with snow
Sunshine through snowy trees
A map marker
Northstar-At-Tahoe, Truckee, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
winter
sun
clouds
snow
light
trees
blue sky
cold
forrest
pine
flare
evergreen
tahoe
ridge
northstar
united states
truckee
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