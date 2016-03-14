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LoboStudio Hamburg
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worms eye view of tower
tempodrom berlin monochrome
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Tempodrom Betriebsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Berlin, Germany
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Published on
March 14, 2016 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
art
building
architecture
black background
grey
focus
wallpapers
berlin
backgrounds
sculpture
shapes
darkness
black wallpapers
points
arhitecture
black backgrounds
blackandwhite
germany
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