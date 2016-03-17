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Frances Gunn
francesgunn
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worms eye view of Statue of Liberty
Skies of blue
A map marker
Battery Park City, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
blue
architecture
free
new york
photography
design
photo
usa
statue of liberty
freedom
statue
sculpture
structure
monument
tall
the statue of liberty
battery park
united states
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