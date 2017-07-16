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worms eye view of green leafed tree forest during daytime
Bamboo Trees
A map marker
Bamboo Forest, Kyōto-shi, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
japan
green
plant
grey
kyoto
bamboo
woodland
curve
groove
bamboo forest
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