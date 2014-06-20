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davide ragusa
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worm's eye view of four stone structures during daytime
Symmetrical monument cubes
A map marker
Holocaust monument, Berlin, berlin, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
architecture
clouds
skyscrapers
high rise
symmetry
holocaust
religious cross
upwards
corners
cross
germany
berlin
monument
down
four
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