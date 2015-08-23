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Featured in
Photos
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Nature
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worms eye view of forest during day time
Bamboo leaf canopy
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
trees
forest wallpaper
rich
forest background
bamboo
looking up
canopy
center
alive
tall
reaching
surrounded
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