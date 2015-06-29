Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Verne Ho
verneho
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
worms eye view of building during daytime
Glass building
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
office
city
building
blue
architecture
window
glass
urban
reflection
steel
modern
tower
build
concept
looking up
symmetry
center
tall
height
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20