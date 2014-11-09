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Jez Timms
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worm's eye view of brown wheat under orange sky
Lone ear of wheat
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sun
plant
grass
farm
brown
skyline
wind
wheat
wheat field
pink sky
quiet
rural
wheat straw
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