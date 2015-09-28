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Eddy Klaus
eduardo_mekmuffin
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worm's eye view inside a concrete structure
Up through building center
A map marker
Venedig, Italien
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
clouds
grey
perspective
vertical
square
architechture
italien
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