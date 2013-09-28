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worm's-eye photography of starry night
Milky Way Night Sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space
dark
black
green
night
galaxy
stars
grey
starry sky
nebula
outdoors
fence
infinity
celestial
way
constellations
milkyway
wood fence
rails
milky
Public domain images
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