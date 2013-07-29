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Cristian Moscoso
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wooden wind vane on bridge near the body of water
monochrome pier boardwalk
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 29, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
bird
cloud
white
wood
street
grey
shadow
weather
fence
dock
shelter
wooden
pier
still
lamp post
boardwalk
walkway
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