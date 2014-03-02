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Paul E. Harrer
pauleharrer
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wooden dock with a view of mountain
Dock Near The Mountains
A map marker
Toskana Park Gmunden, Gmunden, Austria
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Published on
March 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
mountains
clouds
grey
meditation
blue sky
lake
sunlight
outdoors
mountain view
dock
calm water
pier
foggy lake
pontoon
austria
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