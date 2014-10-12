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Kate Tandy
katetandy
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wooden dock at the lake during sunset
Twilight zone
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 12, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
summer
mountains
sunrise
river
peace
park
dawn
view
relaxing
camp
sun set
dock
deck
night view
pier
tranquil
vista
outdoors
dusk
PNG images
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