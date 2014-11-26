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Ales Krivec
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wooden cabin on snow-covered field
Snowy cabin in the woods
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
black
winter
outdoor
snow
white
grey
woods
cabin
cold
solitude
woodland
pine
frozen
hut
shed
freeze
country side
shack
wooden cabin
HDR images
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