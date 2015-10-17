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Christopher Campbell
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women's black, white, and yellow sleeveless swimsuit
Woman in a swimsuit in water
A map marker
Tallebudgera Creek, Australia
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Published on
October 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
beach
people
summer
model
river
grey
thinking
skin
hair
floral
youth
wind
teen
young
swimsuit
swim
swimwear
australia
Creative Commons images
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