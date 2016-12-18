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Daniel Monteiro
danielmonteirox
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women's black shirt and blue denim button-up jaacket
just a model photo
A map marker
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
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Published on
December 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
human
clothing
brazil
jeans
apparel
jacket
denim
pants
coat
belo horizonte
sleeve
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