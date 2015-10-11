Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Autumn Mott Rodeheaver
autumnmott
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
women sitting on chair watching body of water
Keep calm and guard on
A map marker
Camp Lawroweld, Weld, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
beach
forest
sea
blue
summer
green
human
trees
grey
lake
help
mountain range
lifeguard
united states
weld
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20