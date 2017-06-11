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Letizia Bordoni
letyi
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woman with jacket on front of concrete building
The Choice
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
building
house
spring
summer
london
united kingdom
jeans
flag
choice
balcony
doors
back
standing
facade
denim jacket
brunette
wandering
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