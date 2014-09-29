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Michelle Spencer
michellespencer77
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woman with backpack near green trees
Exploring the green outdoors
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 29, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
forest
summer
green
female
free
trees
learning
hiking
field
jungle
walking
adventure
bag
outdoors
tourist
trail
bush
opening
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