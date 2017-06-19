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Jim Flores
creativesbyjim
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woman wearing white top near wall
Urban Chic
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
portrait
art
city
fashion
model
female
wall
street
grey
urban
graffiti
style
pose
street art
asian
graffiti wallpaper
mural
grafitti
grafiti
PNG images
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