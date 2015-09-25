Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Larisa Birta
larisabirta
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman wearing white gown sitting on stir
Bride poses next to graffiti
A map marker
Romania
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
city
model
love
female
wedding
women
white
street
urban
dress
stairs
live
blonde
vibe
posing
sit
caucasian
people
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20