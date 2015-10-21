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Christopher Campbell
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woman wearing spaghetti strap top in front of bush
Brunette woman portrait
A map marker
Sanctuary Cove, Hope Island, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
people
green
outdoor
female
plant
grey
beautiful
cute wallpaper
cute
lips
cute background
gold coast
bush
standing
bushes
brunette
brown hair
HDR images
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