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Tamara Menzi
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woman wearing silver ankle-strap shoes on stairs
Bride’s feet on stone steps
A map marker
Zizers, Schweiz
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
wedding
shoes
grey
gold
leaves
feet
dress
shoe
stairs
steps
bride
staircase
wedding dress
step
stair
autum
slippers
slipper
wedding shoes
Historical images
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