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Lechon Kirb
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woman wearing grey suit jacket playing brown telecaster guitar near assorted poster lot
Checking out the guitar
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
black
music
guitar
smile
lady
store
suit
hat
musician
record
guitar player
playing guitar
adele
people
human
glass
blog
musical instrument
Creative Commons images
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