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Scott Webb
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woman wearing black top top holding black dumbbells standing in front of mirror
Strength training
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
woman
black
gym
fitness
sport
sports
body
training
exercise
workout
reflection
muscle
strong
weight
blonde
dumbell
body building
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