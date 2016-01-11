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Paolo Naomi
paolonaomi
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woman wearing black sleeveless scoop-neck top and black gloves
Vintage Costume
A map marker
Kirovohrad, Ukraine
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
model
trees
grey
adult
lady
gothic
elegant
gloves
forest
lake
ukraine
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