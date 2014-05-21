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woman wearing backpack walking on road
Backpacking in a busy city
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 21, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
woman
girl
travel
city
people
road
street
grey
crowd
urban
motorcycle
tourism
tourist
travelling
back
helmet
foreign
travel backgrounds
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Royalty-free images
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