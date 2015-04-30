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Liu Jiao
liujiao
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woman walking while holding smartphone
Casual Fall Fashion
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
people
female
fall
trees
grey
urban
walking
bag
asian woman
young woman
asian
walk
woman walking
walkway
red shoes
white coat
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