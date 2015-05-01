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Brian Mann
bmann
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woman walking on shore
Footprints on sand beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
beach
sun
sand
shadow
rocks
coast
foot
footprint
shore
footprints
footsteps
haze
cliffs
foot prints
footstep
woman
travel
people
summer
Creative Commons images
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