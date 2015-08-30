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Nick Scheerbart
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woman walking on rocky seashore
Remote beach in Canada
A map marker
Adams Lake, Kanada
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
beach
forest
people
hiking
lake
walking
rock
stone
rocks
backpack
walk
hike
wilderness
stones
human
clothing
adventure
skirt
High resolution images
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