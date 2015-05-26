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Redd Francisco
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woman walking beside wall with graffiti
Girl in front of mural
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
city
fashion
face
orange
wall
street
sports
urban
yellow
retro
cityscape
dress
graffiti
street art
pop art
blonde
mural
graphiti
art
Historical images
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