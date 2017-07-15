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Josefa nDiaz
josefandiaz
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woman using drawing pad while sitting in front of laptop
H O U R S
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
people
laptop
computer
human
female
work
photography
grey
hand
drawing
working
creative
graphic
designer
blur
tablet
drawing tablet
office
business
4K images
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