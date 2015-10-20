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Christopher Sardegna
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woman trying to measure the water
Touching water with her foot
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
beach
sea
blue
summer
outdoor
female
alone
dress
coast
smiling
coastline
summer vibe
sea side
hillside
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