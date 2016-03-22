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Geoffroy Baud
geaif
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woman taking photo of body of water
Woman Dress Photo Sea
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
sea
human
phone
photography
women
grey
photo
lake
picture
blur
mauritius
telephone
blurred
sunglass
black dress
taking a photo
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