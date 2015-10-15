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Christopher Campbell
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woman standing on the shore
Woman standing in swimsuit
A map marker
Tallebudgera Creek, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
beach
portrait
sea
fashion
green
splash
adult
one piece
swimwear
swimmer
shore
sunbathing
leisure
stunning
swimmers
australia
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