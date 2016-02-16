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Ashim D’Silva
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woman standing on snow covered road
Winter Wear
A map marker
Washington, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
city
building
winter
female
snow
white
grey
walking
neighborhood
winter landscape
cold
jacket
hat
close up
gray
cap
beanie
behind
looking out
Free pictures
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