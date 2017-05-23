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Jordan Bauer
jordanbauer
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woman standing on rock formation near body of water
lavarock
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
beach
sea
model
summer
grey
underwear
rocks
pose
coast
stones
venus
swimmer
tide
atlantic
outdoors
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