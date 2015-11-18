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Ivan Karasev
ivankarasev
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woman standing on large gray rock along body of water
The girl by the lake
A map marker
Москва, Moskva, Russia
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
grey
lake
alone
rock
cold
standing
sorrow
russia
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