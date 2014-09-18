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Pavel L
feodus
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woman standing on grass field facing body of water
View of deep blue bay
A map marker
Pollença, Испания
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 18, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
grass
blue sky
path
view
hat
boats
seashore
coastline
404
straw hat
denim shirt
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