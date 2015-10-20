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Christopher Campbell
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woman standing on dock
Sanctuary Cove exercise
A map marker
Sanctuary Cove, Hope Island, Australia
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Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
people
fashion
model
female
health
photography
fitness
wellness
sport
grey
sports
adult
exercise
lady
stretching
stretch
slim
Public domain images
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