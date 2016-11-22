Our extended family was on vacation by a lake, and one morning was incredibly foggy. I wanted to take some photos, and my niece piped up that she wanted to come along. I handed her my point-and-shoot camera, and couldn’t help but capture her taking in how to best remember what she was seeing on the end of the dock that morning. I loved seeing her interest in photography as she carried that little point and shoot around documenting the rest of the week. The photos off the camera, taken from a child’s perspective were a refreshing and insightful take on how they view things.