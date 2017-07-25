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Tamara Bellis
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woman standing near white and gray wall during daytime
Woman in blue dress
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
fashion
gradient
wall
grey
hair
brown
back
caucasian
people
human
female
clothing
kimono
gown
robe
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